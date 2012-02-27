 Skip to main content
Giants reportedly want to retain Jacobs, need a decision 'soon'

Published: Feb 27, 2012

The New York Giants would like to retain running back Brandon Jacobs, and the seven-year veteran would like to stay with the Super Bowl champions, even it means taking a pay cut.

It could very well take that for Jacobs to be back.

The Star-Ledger reported Monday that the Giants and Jacobs' agents met at the NFL Scouting Combine but did not reach an agreement. Jacobs, who has already indicated he might restructure his contract to stay with the Giants, is scheduled to receive a $500,000 roster bonus next month and have a base salary of $4.4 million next season.

The Giants were $3.4 million over the salary cap as of Feb. 6, according to NFL.com research.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese said a decision is needed "soon," according to the report, indicating before the start of the league year.

Jacobs, 29, has won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants, the latest after he rushed for 571 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games last season in a backup role to Ahmad Bradshaw.

