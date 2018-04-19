Around the NFL

Giants release six-time Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall

Published: Apr 19, 2018 at 07:23 AM
Earlier this week, Brandon Marshall advised Dez Bryant that there's "no room" for the former Cowboys star in New York's crowded wide receivers room.

Now the Giants have decided there's no room for Marshall.

After months of speculation, general manager Dave Gettleman confirmed Thursday that the Giants have released Marshall with a failed physical designation. The move will save the organization $5.1 million against the salary cap.

Signed to a two-year, $12 million deal last March, Marshall lasted just five games before an ankle injury sabotaged his 2017 season.

Following an Indian-summer career year at age 31 in 2015, Marshall's play fell off a cliff in 2016, leading to his Jets release. He was even less effective in those handful of games with Eli Manning last year, hauling in just 18 passes for an anemic 154 yards (8.6 yards per reception) and zero touchdowns.

Nearly three years removed from his last quality season, Marshall figures to face a cold market for his services. Considering his past work with Showtime's Inside the NFL, it's natural to wonder if the 34-year-old will leave the gridiron for the bright lights of the television studio.

Now that Marshall has been jettisoned, the Giants have an opening behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard at wide receiver. Gettleman isn't ruling out the idea of signing Bryant, who recently cited Big Blue as his preferred landing spot in free agency.

Doomed by insufficient support in 2017, Manning can't be blamed for imagining a dream scenario in which he's surrounded by Beckham, Bryant, new blindside protectorNate Solder and potential No. 2 draft pick Saquon Barkley for the upcoming season.

