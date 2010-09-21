Giants RB Jacobs is $10K lighter after NFL rules on helmet toss

Published: Sep 21, 2010 at 09:19 AM

New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs has been fined $10,000 by the NFL for tossing his helmet into the stands against the Indianapolis Colts.

In a statement released by the Giants on Tuesday, Jacobs again apologized for tossing the helmet during the third quarter of the Giants' 38-14 loss Sunday night.

"I want to apologize one more time for accidentally tossing my helmet in the stands," Jacobs said. "It was something that happened because I was frustrated with the game, and I had no business tossing my helmet in the first place, and I am thankful that nobody was hurt."

Jacobs, who is frustrated with his reduced role, also revealed that he had a Monday meeting with Giants general manager Jerry Reese and coach Tom Coughlin -- at their request. The powwow came amid reports that Jacobs wanted the Giants to trade him.

"I have not demanded a trade and have no plans to demand a trade," Jacobs said. "The only demand I am making right now is of myself, to be the best player I can be and to help this team win."

Coughlin said Monday that Jacobs hadn't asked for a trade or requested a meeting to define his role.

Jacobs lost his starting job to Ahmad Bradshaw earlier this season and has just 52 yards on 16 carries. Jacobs rushed for more than 1,000 yards during 2007 and '08, and he added 835 yards last season, when he was bothered by a knee injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

