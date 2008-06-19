Giants RB Bradshaw serving 30-day jail sentence on probation violation

RICHMOND, Va. -- New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is serving a 30-day jail sentence on a probation violation in southwest Virginia, his legal counsel said Thursday.
Charles A. Stacy said in a news release that Bradshaw, who reported to the Abingdon Regional Jail on Sunday, is being held on a violation from the Tazewell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Stacy said the underlying charge stems from an offense that occurred while Bradshaw, a native of Bluefield, was a juvenile.
"Mr. Bradshaw has not been charged with any offense since being drafted by the New York Giants and is eager to put this matter behind him and begin training for next season," Stacy said in the statement.
His office declined to release any additional information.
Bradshaw, a key player in the Giants' Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots last February, reported to the jail under a court order and is being held without bond, jail employee Stephen Clear said.
Bradshaw, who played in college at Marshall, rushed for 45 yards in New York's 17-14 victory against the Patriots. He also recovered a fumble.
"This situation is not the result of any recent incident," the team said. "It stems from an issue that occurred prior to Ahmad being drafted by the Giants. Beyond that, we have no further comment."
After a dazzling career at Graham High School, where he rushed for 5,265 yards and 92 touchdowns, Bradshaw was recruited by and originally enrolled at Virginia, but was dismissed from the Cavaliers football team without ever playing a game after pleading guilty to resisting arrest and underage drinking, both misdemeanors, and being placed on probation.
He rushed for almost 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Marshall after joining the team as a walk-on, but also had another arrest, this time for allegedly stealing a PlayStation 2 video game.
He pleaded guilty in that case to misdemeanor petit larceny and was given two years probation. A 12-month jail sentence was suspended.
