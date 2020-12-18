Giants QB Daniel Jones officially listed as questionable vs. Browns 

﻿Daniel Jones﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's bout against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice all week due to an ankle injury. The QB is also still dealing with the hamstring issue that kept him out Week 13.

The second-year quarterback struggled in last week's loss to Arizona. Dealing with a hamstring issue, Jones' mobility was clearly limited. Then he hurt the ankle, and it was all downhill from there as Jones was a sitting duck in the pocket.

The questionable designation keeps the door open for Jones to play in Sunday night's pivotal matchup against the Browns. The Giants need a victory in order to potentially leapfrog Washington for the NFC East lead.