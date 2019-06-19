Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones not bothered by New York boos

Published: Jun 19, 2019 at 01:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York fans at a Yankees baseball game booed Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones when he appeared on the video board Monday night.

For his part, the first-year signal-caller dismissed the hullabaloo on Tuesday during a discussion on * The Rich Eisen Show*.

"I certainly don't pay a whole lot of attention to it," Jones told Eisen when asked about the boos. "You're aware of it. I'm focused on what we're doing here and focused on trying to practice as well as I could these past six weeks and show some progress over these six weeks. So, at the end of the day, I'm grateful to be part of this franchise, get this opportunity and looking forward to keeping it going."

When discussing potentially adding a rookie QB behind Eli Manning, GM Dave Gettleman noted that such a person must be mentally tough enough to survive the pressure of New York. It seems Jones passed the first test in that department.

Jones could know that New York fans aren't necessarily booing him personally, but rather the seemingly head-scratching series of decisions the front office has made, epitomized by his selection at No. 6 overall. Even that caveat doesn't make it any easier for a human to be booed by hometown fans.

As for the idea that Pat Shurmur opened the door to a full-blown QB competition between Manning and Jones once training camp begins, the rookie told Eisen he has not been told he could have a chance to start and downplayed the coach's comments.

"I don't know. I think everyone on our team is trying to prove that they can play," Jones said. "And everyone wants to play. When coach said that I think that's what any coach does at any level at any sport. Like I said, it's all of our goals to prove that we can play, rookie, veterans, everyone wants to be on the field. We'll see how it works out, but I'm excited to get a little bit of time off, but I'm excited to get back and get to work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW