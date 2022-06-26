Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Published: Jun 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Earlier this offseason, quarterback Daniel Jones joined defensive end Clelin Ferell and linebacker Devin Bush as the three top-10 picks from the 2019 NFL Draft to fall short of earning a fifth-year option.

Despite the Giants' decision to forgo that extra year of security, Jones sees no reason there should be any extra fuel on the fire to compete. That passion is already there.

"I think I have plenty of motivation," Jones told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I feel I work hard, I've worked hard before, and I've always worked hard for myself and worked hard for my teammates. I don't think that changes, really. It is what it is, and I'll keep doing what I've been doing and improve and refine my process."

The process to this point in Jones' career has yielded unsatisfactory results. In his three seasons behind center, he has never won more than five games in a season. Jones has thrown 29 interceptions to 45 touchdowns, and he's also fumbled the ball 36 times.

That's not to say he's gone without flashes of the potential that made him a No. 6 overall pick, but Jones is well aware of his previous failings, and the desire to bring winning football to New York by turning his play around has more of an impact on him than the financials of the looming prove-it year.

"The lack of success? Um, yeah, it weighs on me a great deal," Jones said. "When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don't see the results, I think that's tough when you're doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there's a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that and we're working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy."

Eli Manning, who knows a thing or two about winning in New York, recently expressed his belief that Daniel Jones' struggles are partly a product of the many coaching changes and new offensive installs he's endured while trying to get his legs under him.

Jones is already on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator since 2019. While he admits the added growing pains attached to such turnover, Jones has resisted viewing it as absolution.

"It doesn't make it easier," Jones said. "At the same time, comparing your path or your situation to what other people have had success with and what other people have failed with is also a recipe for disaster. Everyone is going to have a different path, everyone's going to have a different situation. It's your job to make it work and figure out your own situation.

"Things I can't control, you waste energy and effort and time worrying about those. I think there's a lot of benefits to my situation and having learned a lot of football and seeing it through different eyes and heard different coaches, their different philosophies, I think it can be, it depends on how you look at it, but it can be a positive and it can help you grow."

The fourth-year pro has the right mindset heading into a crossroads season in New York. It remains to be seen if that finally translates to displaying the right skill set for success come September.

Related Content

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

news

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

news

C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022

Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'

Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW