Giants QB Daniel Jones lacking mobility, expects to continue to play from pocket

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been noticeably limited when he's been on the field in recent weeks. The young QB expects that to continue Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones, who has dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in recent weeks, noted that he probably still won't be as mobile as normal in the pivotal Week 17 matchup that could send the victor to the postseason if Washington falls Sunday night.

"I've played from the pocket the past couple weeks, and I expect to continue to do that until I'm healthy," Jones said, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. "We'll see what exactly, but I expect the game plan and what I'm asked to do to be fairly similar to what it's been these past few weeks."

Jones was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and the Giants no longer listed his ankle as an ailment on the injury report.

The lack of mobility from the QB in his last two games played has been evident. In his first 11 games, Jones rushed 55 times for 403 yards. In the past two tilts, he's escaped the pocket once for 3 yards.

"It's certainly something I have to be aware of with my mobility and what I can do, and something I'm cognizant of playing in the game," Jones said. "But it's how I've played these last couple of weeks and I've kind of gotten used to it."

With Jones not a threat to run, the Giants' offense becomes a predicable, morose operation. In Week 14, they scored just seven points against Arizona. Last Sunday, they put up 13 against Baltimore, and much of their success came late.

Jones' mobility would be particularly helpful against a Cowboys team that has struggled against rushing QBs, allowing 349 yards on the ground to signal-callers this year, sixth-most in the NFL.

"I feel good, I feel healthy, but I think you can tell from the tape that I'm not... I can't do a lot of the same things I'm used to doing," Jones said. "I'll continue to work and work to improve. But for the time being, I'll probably have to adjust the way I play. I've been doing that the last few weeks."

Perhaps Jones is attempting to bait-and-switch the Cowboys by saying he can't run. But if he's simply admitting the truth heading into Week 17, the Big Blue offense could be in trouble against a defense that is finally beginning to find itself. The Cowboys have generated a 33.3 pressure rate and a 5.7 sack rate with fewer blitzes the past two weeks than the previous 13 games. That was without the benefit of knowing the opposing QB was physically compromised.

Jones' commentary on his limited mobility wasn't exactly appreciated by his head coach.