Judge: QB Daniel Jones (concussion) to be full participant in practice, 'appears' he'll play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones continues to track towards playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
New York Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday that Jones is expected to be a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5.
Jones still needs to be fully cleared by an independent neurologist before he can suit up against the Rams.
Jones suffered the concussion on a QB run just before halftime of the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The QB has enjoyed a good start to the 2021 season, authoring career bests in completion percentage (64.3), passing yards (256.4), rushing yards (39.4), passer rating (95.6) and giveaways per game (0.4) through five weeks.
With Saquon Barkley expected to miss this week, having Jones in the lineup is critical for Big Blue's chances of pulling the upset against the 4-1 Rams.