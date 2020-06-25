Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason

Entering his second season, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones bulked up.

"He will look more cut-up,'' QB coach Anthony Boone told Paul Schwartz of The New York Post.

Boone, who works for development company QB Country, has trained with Jones at least 20 times this offseason in Charlotte. Boone estimated that Jones is up from 220 pounds and is closer to 230.

"He's done a good job of putting together a good physique,'' Boone said. "At the end of the day he wanted to get stronger and get a little more meat on his bones but still maintain being able to run and move around and being on the field the whole time. Not 'I've put on too much weight and I get short-winded now.' His thing was make sure he could stay mobile, agile and be out on the field the whole time."

Jones hopes adding weight this offseason can help solve the biggest issue from his rookie campaign: fumbles. The QB fumbled 18 times, losing 11 in 13 games. The added pounds could help his ball security in 2020.

"For one, as a quarterback, being able to take hits a little bit better -- you have a little bit more muscle so you're a little heavier,'' Boone said. "You put that muscle mass on means you're looking at a little bit more leg-drive on some throws. More velocity. Or being able to push the ball down the field a little bit further.