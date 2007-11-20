Giants place LB Kiwanuka on injured reserve, sign Pass

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he broke his left leg against Detroit.
To fill Kiwanuka's roster spot, the Giants signed running back Patrick Pass, a member of three Super Bowl championship teams with the New England Patriots.
Kiwanuka, the team's top draft pick in 2006, was injured on the second play of Sunday's game when teammate Osi Umenyiora fell on him while they were pursuing running back Kevin Jones.
The 5-foot-11, 238-pound Pass played in 78 regular-season games with 11 starts for New England. He played in all nine postseason games for the Patriots in 2001, 2003 and 2004 and started at fullback in one Super Bowl.
In 2006, Pass played in three games before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was in training camp with the Houston Texans this summer, but was released on Aug. 28.
