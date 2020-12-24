Giants optimistic about return of QB Daniel Jones, OC Jason Garrett versus Ravens

Two of the New York Giants' most important offensive pieces are on track to return this weekend.

Coach Joe Judge said Thursday he plans on having offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Baltimore and calling plays for Big Blue on Sunday, noting there are still some logistical measures being worked out. Garrett was unable to work the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Browns, though he's attended every team meeting virtually while in quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19.

New York's starting quarterback is also on the mend. Judge said he's "really encouraged" about the prospect of Daniel Jones starting versus the Ravens. Jones has missed two of the past three games because of ankle and hamstring injuries. Without Jones and Garrett available last week -- and Colt McCoy and Freddie Kitchens respectively filling in -- the Giants scored a season-low 6 points against the Browns.