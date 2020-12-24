Around the NFL

Giants optimistic about return of QB Daniel Jones, OC Jason Garrett versus Ravens

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Two of the New York Giants' most important offensive pieces are on track to return this weekend.

Coach Joe Judge said Thursday he plans on having offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Baltimore and calling plays for Big Blue on Sunday, noting there are still some logistical measures being worked out. Garrett was unable to work the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Browns, though he's attended every team meeting virtually while in quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19.

New York's starting quarterback is also on the mend. Judge said he's "really encouraged" about the prospect of Daniel Jones starting versus the Ravens. Jones has missed two of the past three games because of ankle and hamstring injuries. Without Jones and Garrett available last week -- and Colt McCoy and Freddie Kitchens respectively filling in -- the Giants scored a season-low 6 points against the Browns.

Their second loss in a row left the one-time NFC East leaders tied for second place with the Cowboys, still a game back of Washington. They'll have a chance to separate from Dallas in their Week 17 rematch. But New York (5-9) might also need to knock off the surging Ravens in order to win the NFL's doormat division.

Related Content

news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

What to watch for on NFL Saturday: Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

A three-game NFL Saturday is coming up, with Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders on the slate. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that RB Ronald Jones, who's been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the past week, will not play Saturday versus the Lions.  Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
news

Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday it placed Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Some Jets fans angry at punter Braden Mann for making tackle in victory over Rams

Some Jets fans are upset over rookie punter Braden Mann making a tackle that stopped a potential touchdown from the Rams.
news

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell won't coach vs. Bucs due to COVID-19 protocols

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, won't coach this Saturday against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has been 'a pro' handling benching

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Carson Wentz doesn't want to be a distraction for the team and has handled being benching like a pro.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) believes he's 'on track' to play vs. Eagles

With the Cowboys nearing a must-win game against the Eagles to keep their postseason hopes alive in the disappointing NFC East, Ezekiel Elliott believes he'll be ready to return after missing one week.
news

DeAndre Hopkins goes off on critics of his practice schedule: 'Come watch me play the game'

More than 18 years after Allen Iverson's famous "practice" tirade, DeAndre Hopkins took exception to what he said were some local reporters' criticism regarding the number of practices missed. 
news

Tom Brady 'blessed' to be playing in 300th regular-season game

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his HOF career as he approaches his 300th regular-season game, which will be played this Saturday in Detroit where his NFL career officially started. 
news

Around the NFL: 2020 Week 16 Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- looks ahead to Week 16, offering thoughts on each game. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW