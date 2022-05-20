Around the NFL

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

Published: May 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Improvement, plain and simple, is at the forefront for a New York Giants franchise that has strung together five consecutive losing seasons.

However, an offensive upgrade is a particular onus with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll taking over as head coach and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka coming on as offensive coordinator.

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led offense as Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

"Right now in Phase 3, we're just taking it kind of day by day," Kafka said Thursday, via team transcript. "I'm calling the plays for the quarterbacks in practice, and then we'll let Dabs evaluate that, and he has every right to evaluate how he wants to handle that."

The allure of Daboll was his astounding work with the Bills and, in particular, bringing along quarterback Josh Allen from a one-man roller coaster each game to one of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL. Daboll, who called plays for the Bills, oversaw a Buffalo offense that was top two in points scored in the league and top five in yards gained in each of the last two seasons.

An argument for the offense being a bit more Kafkaesque is that he's a product of the Andy Reid coaching tree and aided in the Chiefs' dynamic offense, which has been top six in points and yards in each of the past six seasons.

Alas, Kafka has never called plays before, though he answered in the affirmative when asked if play-calling is a task he hopes to take on.

"Of course," Kafka said. "I think every offensive coordinator aspires to call plays, so yes."

Though Jones has plenty of eyeballs on him and if he can prove himself to be a franchise QB in 2022, Saquon Barkley returning to his all-star form, Kenny Golladay proving he was worth his lucrative free-agent contract and Kadarius Toney realizing his first-round potential are all offensive conundrums that the new Giants staff is tasked with figuring out in a pivotal 2022.

Thus, just who's calling the plays during the season will continue to be a Big Blue topic of interest until Daboll makes his decision known.

Related Content

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing 'to play as well as I can' entering contract year

Having his fifth-year option declined, Daniel Jones enters a crucial season that will determine whether or not the Giants franchise moves forward with him as quarterback.

news

Joe Burrow believes Baker Mayfield will find new opportunity: 'Every time we play him, he balls'

Joe Burrow's rise to stardom in Cincinnati coincided with Baker Mayfield's fall from grace in the opposite corner of the state. With Mayfield now on the outs in Cleveland, Burrow is being asked what he thinks is next for his fellow former No. 1 overall pick whose stock is at an all-time low.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW