 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants not interested in ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant

Published: Apr 20, 2018 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Dumped by the Cowboys, Dez Bryant has expressed a desire to join an NFC East rival, preferably the Giants.

Now that veteran wideout Brandon Marshallhas been released and Bryant is working out withOdell Beckham, it's natural to wonder if Big Blue will reciprocate that interest.

Don't count on it.

Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Up to the Minute, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants are not currently interested in Bryant.

"As far as the Giants go," Rapoport said, "my understanding is they are not at this point a team vying for his services."

Bryant has spent the past week chasing the Giants like a twitterpated teenager. If the feeling was mutual, he would have signed by now.

Unrequited love is grievous. If he fails to add a wide receiver early in the upcoming draft, perhaps general manager Dave Gettleman will open his heart and embrace a disenchanted Dez.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his Super Bowl rings get involved on WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Patrick Mahomes, who was bookended by Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith, bestowed social media megastar and WWE United States champion Logan Paul with all three of his Super Bowl rings to use as some very expensive brass knucks against fan favorite Jey Uso, but the plan went awry in vintage pro wrestling form.
news

Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced Monday. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on new two-year, $34.25M deal

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $34.25M deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

After trading up to select Cooper DeJean in the second round, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the Iowa defensive back has the ability to play at several different positions in the secondary. 
news

Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the plan is to move former first-rounder Dax Hill from safety to cornerback for the 2024 season.
news

Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

After selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton believes the Oregon signal-caller is "more game-ready" than younger quarterbacks.
news

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on deal that will bring the multi-time former Pro Bowler back, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.