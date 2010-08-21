Giants' Nicks, Steelers' Taylor ejected from game after fight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor were ejected in the opening minutes of their preseason game Saturday night for throwing punches.
Nicks was blocking Taylor downfield when tempers flared and a number of punches were exchanged. At least three officials tossed flags.
Ware later left the game with a concussion, the Giants announced. Ware also suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos last November.
