Giants' Nicks, Steelers' Taylor ejected from game after fight

Published: Aug 21, 2010 at 02:24 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor were ejected in the opening minutes of their preseason game Saturday night for throwing punches.

The ejections came on the fourth play of the game after D.J. Ware of the Giants had a 4-yard run to the Steelers' 49.

Nicks was blocking Taylor downfield when tempers flared and a number of punches were exchanged. At least three officials tossed flags.

Referee Scott Green called coincidental personal fouls and ejected both players.

Ware later left the game with a concussion, the Giants announced. Ware also suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos last November.

