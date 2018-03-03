 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants moving Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety

Published: Mar 03, 2018 at 09:07 AM

The New York Giants' embattled secondary has been promised a clean slate by new general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.

For Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, that fresh start will come with a position change.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Rodgers-Cromartie is moving from cornerback to safety, where he'll compete with starter Darian Thompson for playing time.

Rodgers-Cromartie responded positively, telling NFL Network's Kim Jones: "All I need is a chance."

It was a miserable season for just about everybody in New York's secondary. Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins and Rodgers-Cromartie were all suspended at one point or another in 2017. Former All-Pro safety Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer." The team gave up the second-most passing yards per game (252.4).

But Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese are gone. Shurmur and Gettleman are in. The Giants are ready to take a step toward improving their secondary, and moving in that direction apparently includes pushing Rodgers-Cromartie to safety.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.
news

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those Bears players who has supported retaining Justin Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.
news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  
news

Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and Leanard Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 