Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple 'a cancer'

A day after ripping Eli Apple, calling him "a cancer" who "needs to grow up," Landon Collins backtracked on the harsh words.

The Giants safety tweeted Wednesday he spoke with both coach Steve Spagnoulo and Apple, and apologized for the comments, saying the cornerback now has all of his support.

I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him ï¿½ï¿½@EliApple13 â LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 27, 2017

Collins' apology, which came a day after saying he'd prefer to play in a secondary Apple was not a part of, is yet another weird chapter in a book featuring several issues between the two defensive backs in New York.

When Apple was demoted earlier this season, Collins said he took time to encourage the embattled DB. Apple denied that to reporters, saying only Brandon Marshall and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie went out of their way to offer support.

The Giants' season of misery will end Sunday against the Washington Redskins. The hope now that Collins has apologized is the beef between two of their top DBs will conclude this week as well.