Giants' Manning, Pats' Brady solid in final tuneup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots were solid in their final tuneups for the regular season.
And Rhett Bomar might have nailed down the job as the Giants' backup quarterback, throwing a 60-yard scoring pass to Duke Calhoun with 1:49 to play as the team rallied for a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
The winning score came just minutes after Darnell Jenkins put the Patriots ahead 17-12 by catching a short pass from Brian Hoyer and turning it into a 66-yard scoring play with one move and a burst of speed.
The good news for both teams was they came out the preseason finale relatively healthy.
The Patriots (2-2) will host Terrell Owens, Chad Ochocinco and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 12. The Giants (2-2) will open at home against the Carolina Panthers in their new $1.6 billion stadium.