Giants' Logan Ryan dedicates game-winning INT to wife

Published: Nov 09, 2020 at 08:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Logan Ryan baited Alex Smith into a game-sealing interception, jumping in front of a pass that secured a 23-20 victory for the New York Giants over the rival Washington Football Team. The win culminated an emotional week for the Ryan family.

The 29-year-old defensive back dedicated the game ball to his wife, Ashley, who underwent emergency surgery last Tuesday for an ectopic pregnancy. The surgery saved Ashley's life, but the Ryans lost their baby.

"This ball is for her," Ryan said. "She told me to bring one home for her."

Giants coach Joe Judge suggested Ryan be with his wife this week, but he decided to play with his teammates once he knew Ashely was safe.

"There was no doubt in my mind that if my wife was in stable condition that I was going to play this game," Ryan, who has two children, said. "Because I play for my family, and playing ball brings me a lot of joy, and it brings my family a lot of joy. I talked to her before the game, she just got back to New Jersey, she was resting and watching the game, and she just knows me and she just says, 'Bring a ball home for me and the kids.' I visualized it all week and I was able to do that."

Ryan's game-clinching INT was the fifth turnover forced by the Giants defense and the third interception of the game. Ryan also added six tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Ashely underwent emergency surgery after Giants trainer Justin Maher urged her to go to the E.R. Ryan played Sunday's game with "Ashley" written on his cleats.

"Extremely grateful to the organization and to my wife," Ryan said. "She's a fighter. To not lose her there in that situation is very fortunate. At the same time, my wife and I mourn in silence of our lost child during that process, too, so we had a loss, as well."

