Giants' Landon Collins on Eli Apple: 'He's a cancer'

Published: Dec 26, 2017 at 10:09 AM
Marc Sessler

New York's season of discontent rages on.

Giants safety Landon Collins spent the day after Christmas unloading on a fellow teammate over Gotham-based radio waves.

"That first pick, he's a cancer," Collins said of cornerback Eli Apple on ESPN New York, per The New York Post.

Before capping his comments with that heat-seeking punchline, Collins dug in on Apple, saying: "Only one corner ... that needs to grow up and we all know who that is. That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides the other two guys, [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Janoris Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard; they love what they do."

Apple has battled with coaches and teammates during his second NFL season. The cover man was also temporarily demoted in October for poor conduct during practice. In addition, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reported that Apple "nearly bolted from the team's facility after he was criticized in a film session."

When Collins recently told reporters that he went out of his way to encourage Apple, the cornerback denied it, saying: "I talked to Brandon Marshall, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie -- DRC is always a good person to talk to because he kind of went through the same thing when he was around my age."

Asked about Collins, Apple simply said: "Landon, no."

It's clear all is not right with New York's first-round pick from a season ago. Thankfully, this Giants campaign will come to an end on Sunday. They'll have a chance next September to right the ship, but it's anyone's guess if Apple will be along for the ride.

