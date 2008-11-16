Giants K Carney inactive; Mason, Reed active for Ravens

Published: Nov 16, 2008 at 04:11 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- John Carney, the NFL's leading scorer this season, was inactive for the New York Giants game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Carney, the oldest player in the league at 44, has hit all 27 of his extra points and 21 of 22 field goal attempts for 90 points. He was signed days before the start of the season because of a knee injury to Lawrence Tynes.

Tynes returned last week and handled the kickoffs.

The Giants did not say why Carney was inactive. He practiced all week.

Ravens starting right offensive tackle Willie Anderson (ankle) was inactive for the game, and was replaced in the lineup by Adam Terry.

Starting cornerback Corey Webster (groin) and safety James Butler (knee) were both in the starting lineup for the Giants.

Baltimore did get some good news, as leading receiver Derrick Mason and Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed were active for the game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

