Giants' Joe Judge opens up on Daniel Jones, COVID-19, player protests

Back in 2017, three Giants -- Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Landon Collins -- all knelt during the anthem before at least one game. Coincidence or not, all three are no longer Giants.

Judge and I talked about that situation, but I told him I didn't think it was fair to ask him to answer about situations and decisions made before he arrived. Judge then said this: "I wasn't (with the Giants then) but I was in the league in 2017. There's a lot of the same conversations. I think people are listening better now. And I think that is what's going to lead to a lot of the change that we're looking for."

What about the offensive line? Judge said the Giants will emphasize "position flexibility" with the line. That includes veteran left tackle Nate Solder and rookie tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Unless there is an injury, they will be the starting tackles in the season opener.

"We're really going to let the competition determine where everything falls out," Judge said. "So we're going to work all of our tackles both on the left and right. We'll have a period of time to see through competitive drills, teamwork, scrimmages and preseason games early on (so we can) best identify" the best starters.

"We want to work to all of our strengths and do the best thing for the players, the best thing for the team. We're really going to let what they do on the field determine that. We do have guys who have played on the left and right side, so it's not anything new to any of our guys. We're going let them go through training camp and let the competition sort it out."

Learning from the master: Given how critical the offensive line will be to the Giants' success -- fixed "once and for all," as co-owner John Mara has directed -- I asked Judge what he learned in New England from legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

"You know what, I could write a book on what I've learned from Dante," Judge said.

He went on to say that a few years ago, he sat in all spring on Scarnecchia's meetings with his linemen. He saw the way the linemen grew and improved with sound coaching.

There was a "daily emphasis on the fundamentals and daily influence on the technique being consistent," Judge said. "Doing it right to give yourself the best opportunity to be successful on each down. That's what I really took away from Dante. Brilliant guy."

Judge then pivoted to his offensive line coach, Mark Columbo.

"He does a tremendous job," Judge said. "I love seeing his offensive line meetings. He's a great teacher, he's very passionate, he's very direct and has a lot of the same focuses on fundamental-based technique, how we're executing and communication."

No excuses: Given the challenges of the virtual offseason -- Judge hasn't even been able to watch his quarterback throw a pass -- this doesn't seem like an ideal time to be building a new program, installing new schemes (and expectations) and getting ready to keep up with established NFL programs.

Judge was hearing none of it.

"I'm not an excuses guy and our players aren't going to be an excuses team," he said. "Listen, we represent an area (of the country) that has been through a tremendous amount of difficulty, and they're not making excuses, either. I talked about this at my (introductory) press conference and I meant it: I want to put a product on the field that the people of this (area) can be proud of.

"They don't have excuses. They have to wake up and find a way to work and pay bills and take care of their children. They're not making excuses and we're not making excuses, either. We have something to accomplish. Whatever means you give us to work, we're going to find a way to work. We have an identity we have to build. We have a culture we have to build. But we're committed to building that."

Finding leadership: The Giants have lacked defensive leadership since Antrel Rolle left the building after the 2014 season. Judge believes team leaders, particularly on defense, will begin to emerge in training camp.

"We've got to continue to push our guys through pressure, stress and tough times and that's when the leadership really starts to emerge," he said. "Who can pull the guys with them when things aren't always going (well)?"