Around the NFL

Giants hiring Patriots asst. Joe Judge as head coach

Published: Jan 07, 2020 at 03:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The hires are coming at a blinding speed in 2020's NFL.

Less than an hour after the news broke Tuesday morning that Matt Rhule would be Carolina's next head coach, the Giants responded by agreeing to hire Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge as the team's next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Judge is the latest New England coordinator to receive a head-coaching opportunity elsewhere and he might be one of the most surprising to the average fan. Judge's name was rarely mentioned when folks gushed over the Patriots' skilled staff, but his work has been evident for much of the last decade. Look no further than the punt team's effectiveness in Super Bowl LIII, in which the Patriots won the field-position battle by pinning the Rams inside their own 10-yard line three times. There's also the effectiveness of special teams ace Matthew Slater, who owns the record for most Pro Bowl selections as a special teamer with eight appearances.

Judge has been receiving direct tutelage on how to become an effective head coach from the greatest ever in Bill Belichick, according to Rapoport, and Judge has also been pursuing his Ph.D in teaching, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, illustrating he is, above all coaching titles, a teacher. The Giants are shifting from hoping an offensive-minded coach could propel them to success, to tabbing a well-rounded, room-commanding candidate to lead these young men in blue.

Judge had an offer to take the head coaching position at his alma mater, Mississippi State, but delayed his decision long enough for the Giants to offer him their head job, per Rapoport.

Rhule's hiring in Carolina and Judge's hiring in New York were somewhat related, per Rapoport. Rhule was offered the Panthers job and gave the Giants a chance to match the offer and lure him onto the flight to New York. The Giantsdeclined to do so and instead chose Judge as their next head coach.

Those crying to the heavens over their beloved Giants hiring an unknown special teams coordinator should stop to take a look at who's leading the AFC's No. 1 seed. Yes, that's correct: John Harbaugh was an excellent special teams coordinator before he was hired as Ravens head coach. It seems to have worked out pretty well for them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
news

New lawsuit filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson brings total back to 22

One woman dropped her lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but a new lawsuit was filed Wednesday to bring the total back to 22.
news

Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
news

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week. Ian Rapoport reports WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and RB Najee Harris all received positive reports.
news

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. New DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said he believes the foundation is there for the Jets to turn their fortunes around. 
news

Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

Ex-Cowboys edge rusher Aldon Smith is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW