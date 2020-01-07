Giants hiring Patriots asst. Joe Judge as head coach

Judge is the latest New England coordinator to receive a head-coaching opportunity elsewhere and he might be one of the most surprising to the average fan. Judge's name was rarely mentioned when folks gushed over the Patriots' skilled staff, but his work has been evident for much of the last decade. Look no further than the punt team's effectiveness in Super Bowl LIII, in which the Patriots won the field-position battle by pinning the Rams inside their own 10-yard line three times. There's also the effectiveness of special teams ace Matthew Slater, who owns the record for most Pro Bowl selections as a special teamer with eight appearances.