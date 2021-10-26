Around the NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the NFL trade deadline approaches in seven days, teams will have a decision to make whether they might be buyers or sellers.

The buyers are all-in, trading future draft assets for a short-term chance to chase a Lombardi Trophy. The sellers have seen the truth that they're not going to compete this season and are willing to cut their losses and build for down the road.

Some teams sit in a weird spot -- partly because the NFL trade deadline is so early in the calendar. They could be buyers trying to prove they can turn the season around. They could sell.

That's essentially where the New York Giants stand after a 2-5 start. Already way behind in the division and the wild card spot seeming like a long-shot, Big Blue could move some of their assets and continue to build for the future -- like they did trading back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But they also just played their best game of the year, pounding Carolina, 25-3.

With general manager Dave Gettleman on the hot seat, and coach Joe Judge seemingly joining him there, both men need wins to justify keeping their jobs. We've seen plenty of teams with desperate leadership play to win, only to see their failures wreck future seasons, too.

Judge was asked Monday if he thinks his team should be buyers looking to improve now or take a long-term approach.

"I always think long-term," Judge responded. "Sometimes, long-term can come in a move you can make immediately at this point, but I'm always thinking long-term. I've said this from the beginning, I'm not about taking shortcuts into anything. I've made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it. It's being built for long-term success. I have a lot of faith in the people we have in this program right now, but ultimately my vision always goes long-term. I'm always looking at -- just for everyone listening, I'm always looking at not only what our depth chart is now, but what does it look like at the end of this year, beginning of next year, what does it look like two years from now? Whether you're going through free agency, trades, draft, whatever it may be, to me, you're always looking down the road in terms of not where you are immediately, but where do you have to get to. That's my perspective on that."

How drastic the Giants might be in building that future remains to be seen. Also, it's questionable whether Gettleman shares Judge's long-term view given the thin rope the GM is already standing on -- and any trades could be viewed as an admission he erred in the first place. 

Big Blue faces the 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night before next Tuesday's trade deadline.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
news

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies at age 71

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71. Madsen died while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

The Miami Dolphins are placing two players on injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW