Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

With New York Giants rookies reporting to training camp today, it's one step closer to go-time for Big Blue's new general manager Joe Schoen.

The first-year GM told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

"As roster attrition sets in, that's stressful, because there's 90 guys on 32 rosters, there's only so many players out there at each position that can still function in a camp," Schoen said. "It's always very stressful for me.

"You're watching the football, but you also want to make sure you have enough bodies that you can practice, and you want enough competition where guys have to put their best foot forward. It's a delicate balance between guys getting enough work in and being ready to play and contact and also keeping everybody healthy. We've got a really good sports science department, medical department, they've been working closely with (Brian) Daboll on the practice schedules. I think we got a good plan in place."

Dealing with injuries is part of the job for every GM. The ones who handle it best have created a backstop with capable players who can fill in up and down the roster and aren't afraid to make a move if needed, even early in the process.

Injuries have helped wreck the Giants the past several seasons, highlighting the lack of depth throughout the roster. Schoen's big first test will come when one of his key players tweaks something this training camp.

Schoen didn't have updates on the health of some of his starters as we head toward camp -- notably wideout Kadarius Toney and left tackle Andrew Thomas -- but told Schwartz, "I would expect everybody will be all right" when camp opens.