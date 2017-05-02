Giants GM expects significant jump from starting OTs

Entering the offseason, most analysts pegged the O-line as the biggest need. Giants GM Jerry Reese struck out on the free-agent market, with his only addition being disappointing backup D.J. Fluker. The Giants then didn't draft an offensive tackle until their final pick of last weekend's draft (Adam Bisnowaty, with the 200th overall selection). Reese then added two players from the undrafted free-agent pool in tackle Chad Wheeler and guard Jessamen Dunker.