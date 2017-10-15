Giants get first win in shocking upset of Broncos

How did the Giants do it? Ben McAdoo handed play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, a strategy that McAdoo told reporters he will revisit this week, but called "a pretty good plan." Sullivan leaned on the running game, which, paced by the underrated Orleans Darkwa (21 carries, 117 yards) in the absence of Paul Perkins, finally broke out. Sans Odell, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, Eli Manning looked to rookie hybrid Evan Engram (five receptions, 82 yards), who lived up to the draft hype as a mismatch in the slot and split out wide on safeties. New York's pass rush, led by Jason Pierre-Paul's three sacks, raced by Denver's sketchy offensive line, and their run defense woke up from its season-long slumber.