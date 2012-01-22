Giants expect TE Ballard to play 3 days after knee 'procedure'

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 01:02 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- It appears Eli Manning will have all of his weapons available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Team sources said the New York Giants fully expect tight end Jake Ballard to play. Because of the nature of the knee injury, the team will wait until seeing Ballard move in warmups to make a final call.

Ballard was the only Giant listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report. All 53 players on the team's roster made the trip.

Ballard missed the last two regular-season games after injuring the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee Dec. 18 against the Washington Redskins. He returned for the postseason, catching one pass for 17 yards against the Green Bay Packers last week and two passes for 16 yards in the Giants' wild-card victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ballard had a minor "procedure" on the knee Thursday, but Giants coach Tom Coughlin said it wasn't surgery.

"I'm not concerned," Ballard said after sitting out practice Friday. "I just saw the doctor a little bit last night and they performed the procedure. I'll be ready to go. They just pulled me out just to rest me for the day."

Ballard, a second-year pro from Ohio State, had 38 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco 'so fortunate' to be on playoff-bound Browns after three-TD night in win over Jets

With a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, Joe Flacco started off scorching and burned the league's second-ranked passing defense, helping power the Browns to a 37-20 win and their first postseason berth in three years.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets on Thursday night

Joe Flacco's comeback tour de force continued Thursday as the veteran spurred the Browns to a win over the Jets, clinching a postseason berth along the way. 
news

Browns clinch playoff berth for first time since 2020 after win over Jets

The Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 and just their third this century with Thursday's 37-20 win over the New York Jets.
news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns