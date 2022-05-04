Giants excited to get Kadarius Toney involved in offense after rumors of shopping WR

Just a week ago, Kadarius Toney seemed to be on his way out of New York.

Now, the Giants' new leadership duo of general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll sound eager to include Toney in their plans for 2022.

"KT has been great," Daboll told WFAN's Tiki and Tierney. "He's been here, he's been working, he's been with the group. He's picking up things really well.

"He's got a really good skill set. He's a good space player. He was a QB in high school ... it's still new to him, but you can tell he's an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him."

Toney's rookie season was a wash at best, amounting to 10 games (four starts), 39 receptions and 420 yards while dealing with multiple injuries. Toney gained 189 of those 420 yards in one game, an explosive, 10-catch performance that provided a peek at what he could become for the Giants.

Instead of shopping Toney, as had been rumored before Schoen denied it on the heels of selecting a potential replacement for the receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants seem ready to help Toney acclimate to their new system.

"You figure out what they do well and you ask them to do those things the best they can," Daboll said. "We have a lot of different plays, and we can only run them if the guys know what to do. They have to put the work in, they have to spend the extra time studying with each other ... if they know what to do, that gives them the opportunity to use their skill set."