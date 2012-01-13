Giants don't anticipate Bradshaw's back being a problem vs. Pack

Published: Jan 13, 2012 at 04:28 AM

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw returned to practice as expected Friday, and the New York Giants are about as healthy as they can hope to be two days from Sunday's NFC division round showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Kirwan: Giants-Packers questions

Suddenly, these Giants are starting to resemble the 2007-08 squad. Can they knock off Aaron Rodgers and the near-perfect Packers? Pat Kirwan breaks it down. More ...

Bradshaw (foot/back) returned to practice for this first time this week and is listed as probable for Sunday's game, according to ESPN New York. The Star-Ledger noted that it has been commonplace for Bradshaw to only practice on Fridays since his return from a fractured foot. Bradshaw tweaked his back in last weekend's wild-card win over the Atlanta Falcons, but Giants coach Tom Coughlin said he doesn't anticipate the injury will be an issue Sunday.

Rookie linebacker Mark Herzlich was the only noteworthy Giant seen on the sidelines during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to The Star-Ledger. Herzlich, who hasn't played since fracturing his ankle Nov. 28 against the New Orleans Saints, has been ruled out against the Packers.

Safety Deon Grant (quadriceps) and cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) were seen practicing Friday after being listed as limited participants the previous day. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle/knee), cornerback Aaron Ross (concussion) and running back D.J. Ware (concussion) are also practicing. All are listed as probable for Sunday's game.

For a complete look at the divisional round's injury reports, visit NFL.com's Injury page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE