Giants don't anticipate Bradshaw's back being a problem vs. Pack

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw returned to practice as expected Friday, and the New York Giants are about as healthy as they can hope to be two days from Sunday's NFC division round showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Bradshaw (foot/back) returned to practice for this first time this week and is listed as probable for Sunday's game, according to ESPN New York. The Star-Ledger noted that it has been commonplace for Bradshaw to only practice on Fridays since his return from a fractured foot. Bradshaw tweaked his back in last weekend's wild-card win over the Atlanta Falcons, but Giants coach Tom Coughlin said he doesn't anticipate the injury will be an issue Sunday.
Rookie linebacker Mark Herzlich was the only noteworthy Giant seen on the sidelines during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to The Star-Ledger. Herzlich, who hasn't played since fracturing his ankle Nov. 28 against the New Orleans Saints, has been ruled out against the Packers.
Safety Deon Grant (quadriceps) and cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) were seen practicing Friday after being listed as limited participants the previous day. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle/knee), cornerback Aaron Ross (concussion) and running back D.J. Ware (concussion) are also practicing. All are listed as probable for Sunday's game.