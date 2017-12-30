Around the NFL

Giants dismiss VP of player evaluation Marc Ross

Published: Dec 30, 2017 at 05:52 AM

Dave Gettleman isn't wasting much time making changes in New York.

The Giants' new GM, introduced Friday, dismissed vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross on Saturday, according to the team's official site. In his first full day on the job, Gettleman dismissed a familiar face in Ross, who had worked with the Giants since 2007 (including with Gettleman during his first stint with the Giants), was in charge of the Giants' college scouting department and ran the team's draft.

Ross was also one of four candidates to interview for the position Gettleman eventually won, bringing some sense to Saturday's dismissal.

"I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before," Gettleman said. "I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we're going in a different direction, but that doesn't make these kinds of decisions any easier."

Gettleman didn't stop there on Saturday, releasing tackle Bobby Hart with a waived/injured designation and placing Tavarres King (concussion) on injured reserve. New York also promoted three from the practice squad to the active roster: offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty and Nick Becton and tight end Ryan O'Malley.

