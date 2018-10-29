Around the NFL

Giants coach Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning is 'our QB'

Published: Oct 29, 2018 at 06:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

From a struggling offense to a team on a five-game losing streak, the New York Giants have plenty of issues to deal with during its bye week.

One thing the team doesn't appear ready to address during the break, however, surrounds the player in charge of running the offense on the field -- Eli Manning.

"Eli's our QB," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday morning, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "We've got to do what we can to help him be better. There's a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That's obvious."

OK, but what about after the bye? Does this mean Manning will start Week 10's game against the San Francisco 49ers?

"We'll see," Shurmur told reporters. "But yeah, I think Eli's our QB. I know what you're all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point Eli's our QB and we're looking at all ways to improve."

Meanwhile, there's little doubt Manning needs to improve his play. But the Giants desperately require improved play around the signal-caller, especially the offensive line when considering Manning is on pace to get sacked a career-high 62 times for the season. For his part, Manning understands the realities associated with 37-year-old quarterbacks who aren't winning games.

"You know, you try not to think of it. You understand. I see the big picture," Manning said Monday. "When you get to Year 15, and you're not winning games, you don't know how many more [seasons] you have."

At 1-7, the Giants could elect to seek upgrades with free-agent signings or through trades with the league's deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. And the team showedwillingness in the past week to ship defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison and cornerback Eli Apple to other teams in exchange for future draft picks.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or safety Landon Collins could draw interest if the Giants wanted to move them, but Shurmur told reporters that he sees both players being on the team "moving forward."

Decision makers could change their minds, of course, but for now it appears the Giants will remain content with what they have and use the bye week to fully evaluate the roster.

