Giants CB Ross diagnosed with tear in plantar fasciitis

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross has a tear in his plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot.
The Giants say an examination by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C., revealed the tear for Ross, their backup cornerback and No. 1 punt returner.
Ross, who missed half of last season with a hamstring injury, will be in a cast for seven to 10 days. He then will work to regain his strength in the foot.
Ross' injury is different from the plantar fasciitis that Eli Manning had last season. Manning didn't have a tear nor missed any games.
The timetable for Ross makes him a question mark for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
