Giants' Canty says D must stay disciplined vs. Niners QB Smith

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 02:10 AM

The New York Giants' defense set the tone in last weekend's 37-20 divisional playoff win over the Green Bay Packers. But while Aaron Rodgers' arm didn't do much damage, the Packers' quarterback was successful enough in one area to give the Giants some cause for concern heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC Championship breakdown

With two fierce defenses

on the field, the team that best controls the line of scrimmage Sunday could win the NFC Championship Game. **More ...**

Rodgers took advantage of the Giants' aggressive pass rush to run for a team-high 66 yards on nine carries -- an average of 9.4 yards per clip. The Giants know they can't let Alex Smith, another mobile signal-caller, enjoy similarly open running lanes.

"We've dealt with mobile quarterbacks throughout the season, and we have to have tremendous discipline and stay in our rushing lanes to maintain the integrity of the pocket," defensive tackle Chris Canty told the New York Daily News on Thursday . "We don't want to give (Smith) the opportunity to escape and extend plays or scramble for first downs.

"We want to make sure we keep that pressure-cooker on him. ... We didn't control (Rodgers) running the ball, and that's something we have to clean up going into this game."

The Giants corralled Smith during their Week 10 matchup with the Niners -- a 27-20 loss -- holding him to 27 yards on six carries. A similar effort could help pave the way to the Giants' second Super Bowl berth in the past five seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' George Pickens on connection with Mason Rudolph: 'I was just hoping he'd give me a chance'

In this holiday special, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three-game losing streak with the help of receiver George Pickens dominating and quarterback Mason Rudolph giving him a chance.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's doubleheader 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are alive and well amid a competitive AFC playoff race following Saturday night's dominant 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Move the Sticks: Common traits of top-10 WRs in yards, top-10 pass rushers in sacks & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Sources say there is no indication that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will make a change in the team's leadership, a signal that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.