Giants, Broncos advance to try their luck again with Pack, Pats

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend ended with a big bang courtesy of Tim Tebow, Demaryius Thomas and the Denver Broncos, who punctuated the first playoff game to invoke the league's new overtime rules with a lightning-strike touchdown that threw Denver into mile-high pandemonium and sent the Broncos to New England for a rematch with the Patriots. Jeff Darlington writes that unlike some of Denver's recent miracle finishes, this one had Tebow's fingerprints all over it.
» The Giants pitched a shutout against the Falcons' offense Sunday as New York rumbled past Atlanta, 24-2, to earn a trip to Lambeau Field and a rematch with the Packers.
» Former Denver coach Josh McDanielswill return to New England as an offensive assistant this week as the Patriots prepare to face the Broncos in a divisional playoff game.
» Monday night's BCS Championship between Alabama and LSU offers the chance to see how some of the best players in college football perform in pressure situations, Bucky Brooks writes.
