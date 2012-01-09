Giants, Broncos advance to try their luck again with Pack, Pats

Published: Jan 08, 2012 at 10:55 PM

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend ended with a big bang courtesy of Tim Tebow, Demaryius Thomas and the Denver Broncos, who punctuated the first playoff game to invoke the league's new overtime rules with a lightning-strike touchdown that threw Denver into mile-high pandemonium and sent the Broncos to New England for a rematch with the Patriots. Jeff Darlington writes that unlike some of Denver's recent miracle finishes, this one had Tebow's fingerprints all over it.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Broncos' 29-23 OT win over the Steelers on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» The Giants pitched a shutout against the Falcons' offense Sunday as New York rumbled past Atlanta, 24-2, to earn a trip to Lambeau Field and a rematch with the Packers.

» Tune into NFL Network's "Around The League Live" Monday at 5 p.m. ET to hear from some of Wild Card Weekend's big heroes, including the Broncos' Demaryius Thomas and coaches John Fox and Tom Coughlin.

» If you missed Sunday's wild Steelers-Broncos game, or Saturday's offensive explosion by the Saints against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network has you covered, with enhanced replays of both games featuring sound from NFL Films. Pittsburgh-Denver will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and Lions-Saints will air Thursday at midnight ET.

» Watch the top plays from the weekend as Deion Sanders counts down his top 10 performances on "NFL GameDay Final."

» Former Denver coach Josh McDanielswill return to New England as an offensive assistant this week as the Patriots prepare to face the Broncos in a divisional playoff game.

» Monday night's BCS Championship between Alabama and LSU offers the chance to see how some of the best players in college football perform in pressure situations, Bucky Brooks writes.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Saints' 45-28 OT win over the Lions on Thursday, Jan. 12 at midnight ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.

» Take your fantasy season deep into the playoffs. Sign up now for free to play NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge.

» Happy birthday to former Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who turns 78 Monday. Also celebrating a birthday Monday is Patriots receiver Chad Ochocinco, who turns 34.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to start season on PUP list as owner Jerry Jones says he's happy with the current WR room

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South Fantasy Preview (aka Song of the South)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard's return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 13 of the NFL's top defensive rookies in 2022. Which first-round pick will reach double-digit sacks in Year 1?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE