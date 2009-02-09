Giants bring back No. 2 QB Carr, release three veterans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants re-signed backup quarterback David Carr on Monday and cut three veterans who finished the 2008 season on injured reserve: running back Reuben Droughns and defensive backs Sam Madison and Sammy Knight.
Carr, the first overall draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2002, threw just 12 passes last season for the Giants, completing nine for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Most of Carr's action came in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings after the Giants already had clinched the NFC's top playoff seed.
"I think that going beyond a one-year opportunity allows the relationship between Eli (Manning, the starting QB) and Dave to continue to grow," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "A lot of really good positive things come out of the meeting room with regard to two veteran quarterbacks ... I think it is also beneficial to David Carr's career that he spend a minimum of another year with the New York Giants."
Carr took a beating in five years as Houston's starter, being sacked 76 times as a rookie in 2002 and 68 times in 2005. He spent 2007 with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Giants last season. In his five seasons with the Texans, Carr was 1,325-of-2,218 passing for 14,141 yards and 64 touchdowns with 72 interceptions.
"Last year was just such a positive experience for me, I wanted to try to do it again," Carr said. "Just try and kind of get another one of those years under my belt, just learning and continuing to better myself. Honestly, there are spots out there and starting positions, and there could have been some things where it would have just been my Houston situation all over again, and it wasn't really something I was looking forward to, to tell you the truth."
Leaving the Giants are Droughns, Madison and Knight, who had 33 combined years of NFL experience but were backups until they were hurt.
Droughns, obtained from the Cleveland Browns in a 2007 trade, led the Giants that year with six touchdowns rushing. Last year, he didn't have a carry but had 11 tackles on special teams before going on injured reserve after injuring his neck on Dec. 14.
Madison, a starter with the Miami Dolphins for nine seasons, spent three seasons with the Giants and had the 38th interception of his NFL career Nov. 9 in Philadelphia. He broke his ankle during the Giants' regular-season finale.
Knight, who also has played with the Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 12-year NFL career, appeared in nine games for the Giants. He had a streak of 160 straight games played end when he was inactive for New York's Oct. 13 game at Cleveland.
The Giants also hired Al Holcomb as their defensive-quality control coach. Holcomb, the former defensive line coach at Lafayette College, replaces Andre Curtis, who joined the staff of former Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who's now the St. Louis Rams' head coach.
