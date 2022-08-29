Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'

While the New York Giants sat top offensive starters like Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley, highly paid receiver Kenny Golladay participated in the Snoopy Bowl Sunday against the New York Jets.

Coach Brian Daboll noted after the game that Golladay played because all healthy wideouts suited up -- Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and C.J. Board didn't play.

On 14 snaps against Gang Green, Golladay earned zero catches on one target. On 51 total preseason plays over three games, Golladay netted a grand total of one catch on four targets for six yards. That is not good.

Despite the struggles, Daboll refused to speak negatively about the veteran.

"He's done a good job with what we've asked him to do," Daboll said via the team's official website. "He's competed. And he's played multiple spots for us. He's continuing to learn our offense. I think he's done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, I've got all that, but he's done what we've asked him to do."

Golladay signed a 4-year, $72 million contract last offseason under New York's previous general manager, Dave Gettleman. The structure of that deal, which includes $17.5 million guaranteed this year, makes cutting the 28-year-old a nonstarter. And no one wants to trade for that contract.

Golladay made his money in Detroit by being a go-get-it boundary receiver who could win 50-50 balls in tight spaces. He was never one to gain significant separation, but Matthew Stafford trusted him to win and provided plenty of tight-window opportunities. That isn't Daniel Jones' game, and it isn't the type of offense Daboll wants to run in New York. Golladay also hasn't helped himself with bad drops and inconsistent play.