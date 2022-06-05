Around the NFL

Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

Published: Jun 05, 2022 at 08:32 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now back in New York after four years away, Webb says he think the Giants' current quarterback, Daniel Jones, actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

"[Jones is] the hardest-working quarterback I've been around," Webb said Thursday after organized team activities, via the New York Post. "He's probably the smartest quarterback I've been around."

These are big words coming from Webb, who has played alongside some quality quarterbacks in his time. Before Manning, Webb was teammates with 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. And for the last three years, he has shared a locker room with Josh Allen, one of the sports' up-and-coming QBs who has re-established the Buffalo Bills as a playoff-caliber team.

So as someone who's worked with his fair share of star quarterbacks, what makes Webb so sure Jones is on the same level as these other players, who have had much more success than Jones has so far in his career?

"He has really good questions in meetings, takes really good notes, he's always looking to improve, weight room, practice field, meeting room, he's just all in, and it's fun to have a teammate like that," Webb said. "Cares that much and brings the most out of his teammates. He's a dang good football player. I think he's gonna have his best year."

Jones has shown flashes of brilliance in his four years but has not had the consistent success that was expected of him when he was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Part of his struggles can be attributed to injury and poor pass protection, but his 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles in three seasons show issues with ball security.

The Giants chose not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option, setting up a prove-it 2022 season for Jones where he'll have to show that he can play with the talent and consistency needed of a franchise quarterback. But if Webb's word means anything, it's possible Jones does still have what it takes to become the everyday guy for New York.

Jones will also have the benefit of a new offense-minded head coach in Brain Daboll, who was credited with developing Allen while he was the Bills' offensive coordinator. While it'll take some time and effort to learn the new offensive schemes, Webb thinks Jones' work ethic and intelligence will serve him well as he adjusts to the new system and enters this pivotal "put up or shut up" contract year.

"Daniel is a competitive, competitive dude. He's super smart. Probably the smartest quarterback I've been around. He has a high, high, high ceiling and I think [Daboll, QB coach Shea Tierney, and OC Mike Kafka] are going to help him reach it," Webb said on the Breaking Big Blue Podcast.

Without a fifth-year option, this is Jones' last chance to show that he can be the franchise quarterback that the Giants have been looking for. And considering Webb's stamp of approval, it'll be interesting to see just how high that ceiling could be.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: 'My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to'

Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham is fighting for a roster spot. Although his short-lived hot streak in 2020 may be fading into memory, the Denver pass-catcher is confident he can still take over a game.

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I've been hungry like I haven't ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott still feels he has 'something to prove' after injury-hampered season

Despite suffering a partially torn PCL in Week 4, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started every game for Dallas in 2021. Though he maintained numbers that ranked him among the top RBs in the league, Elliott still feels he has something to prove in 2022.

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW