Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now back in New York after four years away, Webb says he think the Giants' current quarterback, Daniel Jones, actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

"[Jones is] the hardest-working quarterback I've been around," Webb said Thursday after organized team activities, via the New York Post. "He's probably the smartest quarterback I've been around."

These are big words coming from Webb, who has played alongside some quality quarterbacks in his time. Before Manning, Webb was teammates with 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. And for the last three years, he has shared a locker room with Josh Allen, one of the sports' up-and-coming QBs who has re-established the Buffalo Bills as a playoff-caliber team.

So as someone who's worked with his fair share of star quarterbacks, what makes Webb so sure Jones is on the same level as these other players, who have had much more success than Jones has so far in his career?

"He has really good questions in meetings, takes really good notes, he's always looking to improve, weight room, practice field, meeting room, he's just all in, and it's fun to have a teammate like that," Webb said. "Cares that much and brings the most out of his teammates. He's a dang good football player. I think he's gonna have his best year."

Jones has shown flashes of brilliance in his four years but has not had the consistent success that was expected of him when he was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Part of his struggles can be attributed to injury and poor pass protection, but his 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles in three seasons show issues with ball security.

The Giants chose not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option, setting up a prove-it 2022 season for Jones where he'll have to show that he can play with the talent and consistency needed of a franchise quarterback. But if Webb's word means anything, it's possible Jones does still have what it takes to become the everyday guy for New York.

Jones will also have the benefit of a new offense-minded head coach in Brain Daboll, who was credited with developing Allen while he was the Bills' offensive coordinator. While it'll take some time and effort to learn the new offensive schemes, Webb thinks Jones' work ethic and intelligence will serve him well as he adjusts to the new system and enters this pivotal "put up or shut up" contract year.

"Daniel is a competitive, competitive dude. He's super smart. Probably the smartest quarterback I've been around. He has a high, high, high ceiling and I think [Daboll, QB coach Shea Tierney, and OC Mike Kafka] are going to help him reach it," Webb said on the Breaking Big Blue Podcast.