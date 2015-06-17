Giants assistant: Safeties coming along 'very slowly'

"The chemistry is what I'm really looking for right now," safeties coach Dave Merritt said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "You can't have two cooks in the kitchen. I've had that with my wife and her mom. You can't have both of them in the kitchen. Somebody has to go sit down. So you need to have one leader back there, and that's what I'm still looking for. It's elusive. I'm searching for it. If it's Landon, great. If it's Cooper, great. If it's Nat, great. If it's Mykkele, great. But I need to have a leader come up and emerge out of this minicamp and emerge out of training camp."