Giants' Andrews remains in hospital with pulmonary embolisms

New York Giants offensive tackle Stacy Andrews was admitted to Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center on Saturday night with pulmonary embolisms in both lungs and will not be in uniform for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants announced Andrews' status just before the game and said he currently remains hospitalized.
According to the team, the blood clots are believed to have originated in Andrews' legs, where they then broke up and traveled to his lungs.
Ronnie Barnes, the Giants' senior vice president of medical services, said Andrews is receiving treatment and most likely will be released from the hospital Monday.
Andrews, 30, is in his first season with the Giants. He played in nine of the first 11 games, starting three. Andrews didn't play against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 30 or the New England Patriots on Nov. 6 because of a back injury.