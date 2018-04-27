Around the NFL

Gettleman on Saquon Barkley: He was blessed by God

Published: Apr 27, 2018 at 01:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Apparently we didn't leave the hyperbolic comments in the pre-draft nights.

After eschewing any trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman boasted that running back Saquon Barkley was a football player so good he was blessed by a singular deity.

"He was touched by the hand of God, frankly," Gettleman said, per the New York Daily News.

Throughout the draft process, Big Blue's new chief has insisted his goal was to take a future Hall of Famer with the No. 2 overall pick, regardless of position, not pigeonhole his team by forcing a quarterback that high. By his own assessment, Gettleman hit it out of the park.

"I haven't seen a guy like this in a long time, and I've been running around doing this for 30-plus years," Gettleman said of Barkley. "He is the unanimous best player in the draft."

Gettleman called Barkley a "touchdown maker" -- the Penn State product had 53 total touchdowns in three college seasons, a school record. He also described the notion that taking a running back at No. 2 was poor positional value as "a crock."

The decision to draft Barkley instead of the heir apparent to Eli Manning will set the tone for years to come. The additions of Nate Soldier and Barkley this offseason have buttressed the struggling Manning. If the two-time Super Bowl MVP experiences a poor 2018, there will be no arrows left in the quiver of his ardent defenders.

As for Barkley, he's got some grand expectations to live up to quickly. Not only did Gettleman say God bestowed him with unique gifts, a Hall of Fame running back compared the new Giant to all-time great Barry Sanders.

"He has some Barry [Sanders] in him, in my opinion," Curtis Martin told The New York Post. "At the end of the day, I think he's similar to Barry, but more of a bruiser at the same time, and probably faster than Barry.

"If I was to say backs that would make up who he is, I would say Barry, Eric Dickerson and Jim Brown. Because he has that breakaway speed -- that's what I remember Eric Dickerson for. I remember Jim Brown as just this bruising, hard-to-tackle guy, but Barry with all of the quickness."

No pressure, Saquon. You're just heading to the biggest media market in the world with outsized expectations that you will immediately slide on a gold jacket and vault the Giants into a Super Bowl contender in Eli's twilight years. No pressure at all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million

The salary cap will rise next year. The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, Tom Pelissero reports. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May, and it's a $25.7 million increase from the previous year.
news

Odell Beckham tests positive for COVID-19; Rams entering enhanced protocols

Another star player for the Rams is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tested positive for COVID, Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that L.A. was entering enhanced protocols.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool's growth 'can't happen fast enough'

Chase Claypool had a costly mistake late in the Steelers' loss to the Vikings in Week 14. Mike Tomlin addressed the need for Claypool to address his missteps on Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 14

The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming a key member of their offensive line back into the fold ahead of a pivotal clash with the Patriots. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list, enter league's enhanced protocols

The Browns are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of Saturday's game against the Raiders. The team announced Tuesday it entered the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols as it placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium expected host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas is set to be named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Jerry Jones: 'Fair' to say Dak Prescott is in a slump but Cowboys QB will 'figure it out'

The Cowboys offense has struggled in recent weeks, with Dak Prescott's woes taking center stage. On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation at-hand.
news

Bill Belichick scouting 'Hard Knocks In Season' in preparation for matchup against Colts

The first in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks has brought plenty of intrigue and previously unseen insight. For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the show could provide some noteworthy info about the Colts, their Week 15 opponent.
news

Colts LB Bobby Okereke says Indy wants to 'attack the run,' make Patriots 'one-dimensional'

In a battle of two run-heavy teams, Colts LB Bobby Okereke says the club wants to do all it can to prevent the Patriots from exploiting them in the run game.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan won't be 'impulsive' or act 'helter-skelter' deciding Urban Meyer's future

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no plans to make any hasty decisions about the future of coach Urban Meyer. Khan said he wouldn't act "helter-skelter on emotion" after the team's first shutout loss of his ownership, citing his patience with previous coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone.
news

Rams CB David Long Jr., secondary step up in Jalen Ramsey's absence in win over Cardinals

Hours before taking on the Cardinals, the Rams sent another rash of players to the COVID list, including star corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. Amid panic bloomed opportunity, and L.A.'s secondary capitalized in a surprising win.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Final play in 'MNF' loss to Rams was 'miscommunication' with offensive line

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray explained what happened with the final play in Monday night's loss to the Rams which ended in a game-ending sack.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW