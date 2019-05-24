Gerald McCoy leaves Cleveland without contract

McCoy, who was recently released by the Buccaneers, spent time Friday visiting with the Cleveland Browns, but left without a contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. According to Pelissero, McCoy and the Browns had a good meeting and talks are still ongoing.
Previously, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers were other teams to express interest in signing the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
Should the decision come down to money, the Browns could find themselves in the best position -- at least in terms of cap room.