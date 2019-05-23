Ex-Bucs DT Gerald McCoy visiting Browns on Friday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett believes the defense is in a good spot without Gerald McCoy, but that's not stopping the Browns from bringing McCoy in.

McCoy has told teams interested in his services that he will first visit the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. Garofolo adds the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals are interested in meeting with McCoy.

Browns general manager John Dorsey later confirmed a Friday visit with McCoy during a Thursday afternoon session with reporters.

The defensive tackle finds himself a wanted man after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him earlier in the week, and for good reason.

In nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy started 123 games and amassed 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks and 140 quarterback hits. Along the way, he was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and made six Pro Bowls.

If Dorsey believes McCoy is a good fit, the Browns have money to spend if they really want him. As of Thursday, the Browns sit on $33.3 million in available salary cap space.

In the event of a signing, the Browns interior defensive line would boast McCoy, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi, giving the unit flexibility for a rotation.