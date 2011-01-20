Georgia's Dent, USF's McClain shine during Shrine week

» Lester Jean of Florida Atlantic has been one of the more impressive pass-catchers throughout the week. He has outstanding size for the position and has a good understanding of how to use his body to create separation. He is a natural pass-catcher with good hands, and his willingness to fully extend for incoming passes makes it difficult for defenders to make plays on the ball. Throw in his good combination of speed, quickness and running skills, and Jean has the look of a solid developmental prospect.