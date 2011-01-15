Georgia LB Houston to skip senior year, apply for NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia outside linebacker Justin Houston, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with 10 sacks this season, is skipping his senior year and will apply to enter the NFL Draft.
Houston, who announced his decision Saturday, joins receiver A.J. Green as Georgia juniors to apply to the draft.
Houston was third on the team with 67 tackles. He had 20 sacks for his career, seventh-best in school history.
Saturday was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft.
Houston says his decision was "very hard" and he "had to do what's best for me and my family."
