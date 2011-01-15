Georgia LB Houston to skip senior year, apply for NFL Draft

Published: Jan 15, 2011 at 09:58 AM

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia outside linebacker Justin Houston, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with 10 sacks this season, is skipping his senior year and will apply to enter the NFL Draft.

Houston, who announced his decision Saturday, joins receiver A.J. Green as Georgia juniors to apply to the draft. 

Houston was third on the team with 67 tackles. He had 20 sacks for his career, seventh-best in school history.

Saturday was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft.

Houston says his decision was "very hard" and he "had to do what's best for me and my family."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots holding highest pick in Bill Belichick era

The Patriots are holding a top-five pick after falling to the Dolphins for the second time this season. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Lions' win over Raiders on Monday night

Buoyed by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders for a victory on Monday night. 
news

Cardinals to start QB Clayton Tune against Browns on Sunday if Kyler Murray is not ready to return

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that rookie quarterback Clayton Tune -- not Joshua Dobbs -- will start in Arizona's Week 9 tilt against the Browns should Kyler Murray not be ready to return from his torn ACL suffered last year. 
news

Week 8 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions