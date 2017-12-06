Around the NFL

George Iloka's one-game suspension reduced to fine

Published: Dec 06, 2017 at 04:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It won't come cheap, but George Iloka's one-game suspension has been wiped away.

The league announced Wednesday that appeals officer Derrick Brooks has reduced the Bengals safety's punishment to a $36,464.50 fine.

Iloka was flagged for an illegal hit to the helmet of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown on a game-tying touchdown catch in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

Iloka's camp quickly responded to the appeal result:

Monday night's rough-and-tumble Bengals-Steelers affair was tainted from the start by a frightening spinal injury to Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier and seven "extracurricular" penalties, the most in a game all season.

The AFC North grudge match also saw Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster net a one-game ban for a vicious peel-back block on Vontaze Burfict, which forced the Bengals linebacker to be carted off the field with a head injury.

Following the hit, Smith-Schuster stood over Burfict in menacing fashion, quickly drawing a taunting flag from officials and the one-game suspension from the NFL, which was not reduced upon appeal.

Iloka's reduced punishment makes him eligible to play Sunday against the Bears in a game the Bengals must desperately win for any shot to net a wild-card berth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

The Seattle Seahawks inherit a new offense after the hiring of OC Shane Waldron this offseason and WR Tyler Lockett says it will bring more freedom to the wide receiving corps. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney feels 'great' after first practice with Browns

Reports on Jadeveon Clowney and Odell Beckham have been positive as the Browns have conducted their minicamp this week. Find out what other news and notes are we tracking Wednesday.
news

Brian Schottenheimer: Jaguars haven't named starting QB for 2021 season

Jacksonville has a number of interesting names at QB. Even with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence waiting in the wings, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday the team is continuing to evaluate all of its options.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp, preseason

With mandatory minicamps coming to a close around the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have come to an agreement for COVID-19 protocols for training camps and preseason games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via an NFL memo. 
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens placing 'a big emphasis' on improving deep ball in 2021

As ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿'s star has risen, the critiques once attached to his game have gradually dissipated. One knock the former MVP has yet to shed, however, is his ability to consistently complete his deep ball throws.
news

Jon Gruden likes Raiders' offseason moves some critics deem as 'questionable'

Could this be the year that the Raiders break through into the playoffs? Jon Gruden is bullish on his team's roster, even though he acknowledged some of his critics have questioned their moves.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recognizes longtime research director Ernie Adams

As he wrapped up his Wednesday news conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went out of his way to recognize the contributions of longtime researcher Ernie Adams. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW