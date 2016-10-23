Geno Smith suffers knee injury in Jets' victory

Smith tried to convince doctors that he was able to go with a series of light, in-place jogging steps but sat back down for further examination. After a brief evaluation, the team took him to the locker room. Embattled former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at quarterback after Smith left. Smith said after the game he doesn't think the injury is "too significant," though he will undergo an MRI. Todd Bowles added that it's "too early to tell" who will be the Jets' starting quarterback next week.