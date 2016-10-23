Geno Smith suffers knee injury in Jets' victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Geno Smith's attempt to reclaim the Jets' starting quarterback job hit a snag Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
He suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of the Jets' 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and didn't return to the game.
After being sacked by Ravens defensive end Matt Judon, Smith limped to the sidelines and laid on a training table while doctors appeared to look at his right knee.
Smith tried to convince doctors that he was able to go with a series of light, in-place jogging steps but sat back down for further examination. After a brief evaluation, the team took him to the locker room. Embattled former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at quarterback after Smith left. Smith said after the game he doesn't think the injury is "too significant," though he will undergo an MRI. Todd Bowles added that it's "too early to tell" who will be the Jets' starting quarterback next week.
So it goes for Smith. He threw a quick, five-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa in the second quarter that ended up breaking for a 69-yard touchdown. It was the team's first score since the second quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Steelers. It was Smith's first touchdown of the year.
UPDATE: It appears Smith avoided serious injury Sunday based on early reports.