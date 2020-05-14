Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Smith spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks, though he didn't appear in a regular-season game. Smith has bounced around since his four-year stint with the Jets ended in 2017, spending time with the Giants and Chargers before moving to Seattle. Smith completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for eight yards in his most recent game action (2018), but actually started a game for the Giants in 2017, a season in which he completed 21 of 36 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in two contests.