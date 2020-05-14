Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest.
The quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Smith spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks, though he didn't appear in a regular-season game. Smith has bounced around since his four-year stint with the Jets ended in 2017, spending time with the Giants and Chargers before moving to Seattle. Smith completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for eight yards in his most recent game action (2018), but actually started a game for the Giants in 2017, a season in which he completed 21 of 36 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in two contests.
Though he's never lived up to the expectations associated with his 39th-overall selection in the 2013 draft, Smith has carved out a lengthy NFL career as a headset-wearing understudy.
With only undrafted free agent and former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon on the roster, Seattle wisely turned to a veteran to back up Russell Wilson.