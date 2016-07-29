Around the NFL

Geno Smith: I'm auditioning for 32 NFL teams right now

Published: Jul 29, 2016 at 07:55 AM

Geno Smith, a loyal employee of the New York Jets tired of watching the club desperately hire out for the promotion he's always wanted on a permanent basis, is going to start looking around for new places to work.

"It's no disrespect to anyone, but I'm auditioning for this team and 31 other teams in the NFL," Smith said Thursday, via ESPN.com. "The way you handle all of this says a lot about your character. I've got little kids back home (in South Florida) seeing how I react. Everyone will watch to see how I react. I'm not going to allow this situation -- because it's not the worst situation I've been in -- to deter me from my ultimate goal."

Smith, who is just 26 and has only 29 starts under his belt, has handled this entire year-long fiasco relatively well all things considered. He probably needed a change of scenery the minute he slid to the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft amid rumors of an aloof and disrespectful disposition, but finished his first year as a starter 8-8 anyway before then-general manager John Idzik systematically dismantled the team.

So here we are, a year after the team hired a coordinator who would work well with Smith's skill set but Smith couldn't play because he was cold-cocked by a sixth-round pick named IK Enemkpali for a $600 debt. Smith worked all offseason as the presumptive starter while coach Todd Bowles essentially reserved a spot for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Smith rolls into training camp second on a four-man depth chart that includes Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg -- a pair of young draft prospects.

To say Smith is pissed is probably the understatement of the century, but he's handling it well. He deserves a chance to see what life is like somewhere else and no one should be surprised that he feels this way.

Now, we wait to see just how long of an audition this really is. Clearly, the Jets hope to have a long-term solution at quarterback next year. Smith presumably will drift into free agency. Until then, are the Jets really willing to carry four quarterbacks? Or will Smith's crisis management skills earn him a ticket out of town before the season starts?

"I'm not disappointed. I'm kind of pissed off, but it's not a detrimental thing," he said. "It's not something where I'm pissed off at anyone, because we all want to be in there. ... This just adds fuel to the fire, but not in a negative way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

J.J. Watt on facing struggling Texans for first time: 'It hurts me to see where it is now'

J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move. If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.
news

Joe Judge on 1-5 Giants: 'The fish stinks from the head down'

Joe Judge's second season is off to as poor a start as his first year in New York. The Giants sit at 1-5, identical to their 2020 campaign. On Thursday, Judge acknowledged it's on him to right the ship.
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry (knee) from IR ahead of 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Calling the Browns banged up would be an understatement. But not all injury news is bad news for Cleveland heading into Thursday Night Football. WR Jarvis Landry has been activated from injured reserve in time to take on the Broncos
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 21

The Eagles are betting that the absence of Zach Ertz will bring out the best in ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿. Their calculated gamble will begin to take shape this weekend. Philly activated Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Ian Rapoport reports that Baker Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging for the Browns QB.
news

Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

The Colts will be without safety ﻿Julian Blackmon﻿ for the remainder of the 2021 season. The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday. It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL.
news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have no interest in trading Ronald Jones 

As the trade deadline approaches, speculation has arisen that the Buccaneers could part with Ronald Jones. Asked about the possibility of trading the running back, head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW