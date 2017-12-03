Around the NFL

Geno Smith calls out 'coward' Rex: 'I saved his job'

Published: Dec 03, 2017 at 01:18 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After completing his first full game as a starting quarterback since 2014, Geno Smith made time in between recapping the New York Giants' loss and praising the benched Eli Manning to call out his former coach, and one of his recent detractors, Rex Ryan.

"I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn't want me to be his quarterback. That really upset me," Smith told reporters in Oakland. "I saved his job in 2013. We fought our ass off for him both years. For him to say that shows how much of a coward he is."

Smith was responding to comments made earlier this week by the former Jets coach and current ESPN talking face.

"Good for Geno, but I don't understand it," Ryan told the New York Daily News on Tuesday. "Eli Manning has been a hell of a player in this league a long-ass time. He's one of the most durable guys in the history of the sport and started a million games in a row. He's why you got all those Super Bowl rings. For him to go out like this is odd. It's bizarre."

As Jets head honcho, Ryan drafted Smith in the second round of the 2013 draft. After then-Jets starter Mark Sanchez was sidelined for the season following a bizarre preseason injury, Smith was thrust into the starting role, one he kept for two seasons.

At the end of the 2013 season, Smith led the Jets to three victories in their final four games, including a 20-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, after which New York announced, to the jubilation of the locker room, that it would keep the embattled Ryan around for another season. Ryan was canned the following year, after a dismal 4-12 campaign, and Geno's contract expired after the 2016 season.

Smith was inconsistent at best for the Jets and a turnover machine at worst. He left Gang Green in the offseason with a 57.9 completion percentage, 35 total touchdowns and 53 giveaways as the franchise's quarterback. Smith signed a one-year deal with the cross-stadium Giants in the offseason and replaced Manning this week after he was unceremoniously benched by team brass.

This back-and-forth would have been A1 backpage news two seasons ago, but now it just reads as petty former co-workers hashing out their unresolved issues through the press and living in the past. Moving on...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
news

2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW