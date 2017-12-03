Geno Smith calls out 'coward' Rex: 'I saved his job'

At the end of the 2013 season, Smith led the Jets to three victories in their final four games, including a 20-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, after which New York announced, to the jubilation of the locker room, that it would keep the embattled Ryan around for another season. Ryan was canned the following year, after a dismal 4-12 campaign, and Geno's contract expired after the 2016 season.